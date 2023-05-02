Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Biden 'Will Regret' Child Support Reduction Bid

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Hunter Biden "will regret" trying to get his child support reduced in Arkansas because of what those financial disclosures could mean to ongoing federal investigations.

"I think he's going to regret trying to get his child support payments cut back, and this has certainly drawn more attention to the fact that this guy's received millions and millions of dollars over the last decade off [President] Joe Biden's last name," Comer said during "Wake Up America." "The fact that he claims he can't pay child support payments, but yet he's paying the most expensive legal team in America."

The younger Biden appeared at a hearing in Arkansas on Monday trying to reduce the reported $20,000 per month obligation he has to a four-year-old girl he fathered with state resident Lunden Roberts, CNN reported.

Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer ordered Biden and his legal team to turn over more documents, including those associated with sales of his art pieces, the report said.

"We want to know more about the art sales," Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating the Biden family's financial dealings, said. "These all took place while Joe Biden was president of the United States. We have no idea who bought the artwork, much less what it sold for, so that is a particular interest to us."

Comer said that the committee "has heard rumblings" about the Bidens having offshore accounts to hide money taken in from federal officials and institutions.

"When it comes to producing financial documents, which the judge has ordered him to do, we are curious to see if he has any offshore accounts," Comer said. "We've heard rumblings that they may have done some of that in the last few years to try to hide from Congressional investigations, to try to hide from the [Department of Justice] tax evasion investigations."

Comer said that his committee has looked at holding companies set up by the Bidens to try and "disguise" incoming payments from entities like the Chinese Communist Party.

"Nothing would surprise me, so I am anxious to see more about the financial documents," he said. "We actually have a lot of bank statement that show wires in the various LLCs that were then funneled back to the president's son and his family."

He said Judge Meyer was "serious" about Biden turning over more financial documents to the court and may force him to sit for a deposition in the case next month if the matter is not settled by then.

