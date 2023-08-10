Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Work to Do Before Bidens Subpoenaed

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which he chairs, still has work to do in its investigation of corruption allegations against President Joe Biden before any subpoenas are issued for Biden and his son Hunter Biden to testify.

Earlier Thursday, Comer indicated the Bidens eventually will be called to testify before the committee. But he told "The Chris Salcedo Show" the committee needs to bolster an already solid case before that can happen.

"We have a few more associates to talk to," Comer said. "We're trying to get a few more of the shell company bank records. Once we do that, I think we've made the case. I think we've already made the case now, but it's only going to be a stronger case that we need to see [Joe Biden's] bank records. They're going to be given an opportunity to be transparent with the American people.

"Remember, Joe Biden said he was going to be the most transparent president in the history of the United States. Joe Biden was cheering the Democrats all along the way when they released Donald Trump's tax returns.

"So all we want to see are some bank records that we think could answer some questions we have as to whether or not Joe Biden was a direct beneficiary of some of these shady payments from foreign nationals that were sent to at least nine of his family members. So that's the path we're going."

Only three sitting presidents have testified before Congress: Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 13, 1862) and Gerald Ford (Oct. 17, 1974) in front of House committees and Woodrow Wilson (Aug. 19, 1919) in front of a Senate committee. Despite the efforts of Democrats, Donald Trump did not testify during his two impeachment inquiries and trials or before the House select committee investigation the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"It's very difficult to get a sitting president in the United States in front of the committee, but we certainly want to try to get the bank records," Comer said. "We want to try to get Biden family members to come in front of the committee and answer questions. So that's what we're doing."

