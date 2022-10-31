Rep. Comer to Newsmax: GOP Priority Is on Biden Influence-Peddling

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax Monday that if the GOP regains control of Congress in the midterm elections, the priority is going to be investigating “the Biden influence-peddling.”

“We're also going to be focused on the potential wrongdoing with Dr. Fauci, CDC, NIH,” the Kentucky Republican said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” “We’re going to be looking at the debacle at the southern border. This Big Tech suppression of conservatives — that is a huge issue.”

“We're going to be leading the investigations and trying to, not just identify problems, but trying to actually solve the problems and we're optimistic about the direction that Twitter is going in with Elon Musk,” Comer continued. “Obviously we needed new leadership at Twitter because Twitter plays such a large role in elections now, and I don't think anyone would disagree that Twitter, unfortunately, has been like a spin-off of the Biden campaign for the past six years.”

The House Oversight Committee ranking member said Republicans will be requesting information from Musk that predates his time at the helm of the company, such as potential correspondence between Twitter, Biden officials and the Democratic National Committee, as well as board minutes where strategy about what to suppress and what to highlight may have been discussed.

Pivoting to discussion about the possible misuse of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve by the Biden administration, Comer said trying to “temporarily reduce gas prices 10 cents before the election” by draining the reserve “is very risky to our national security.”

“What's funny is the company from China that bought the first reserves that Biden sold was connected in with Hunter Biden,” he said. “Everything goes back to Biden influence-peddling when it comes to China. All the bad decisions that Joe Biden has made — somewhere along the way, there's a Biden family member that profited from someone that was directly or indirectly involved with the decision.”

“Biden is trying to, in the short term, lower gas prices before the election, and then long term he doesn't care,” the Bluegrass State congressman continued. “Long term, if we have a diesel shortage, which we fear we're going to have, or if there's some type of hack that comes in and tries to disrupt the infrastructure for the energy pipeline, then you know we're going to have a shortage of energy in America. So we want to know what Biden's plan is.”

Bloomberg reported two weeks ago that the U.S. has just 25 days of diesel supply, the lowest since 2008. At the same time, the four-week rolling average of distillates supplied, a proxy for demand, rose to its highest seasonal level since 2007.

