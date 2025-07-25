Comer to Newsmax: Maxwell 'Wants Something' to Talk

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell "wants something" in return to talk about her facilitating the crimes of deceased Wall Street financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Comer told National Report on Friday that "The conventional wisdom is she wants something in return for talking." Comer said that would typically involve "some type of pardon or commutation. I don't know what that will be."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell on Thursday. He posted that the interview would continue Friday. "The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time," Blanche said.

Comer said the potential terms of Maxwell opening up to federal prosecutors is still under wraps. "I'm sure he's (Blanche) discussing that with her attorneys right now."

But the Oversight Chairman said he was concerned about the ramifications. "I would be leery of pardoning Ms. Maxwell based on what she was found guilty on in federal court. That's a slippery slope. But having said that, the American people want to know the truth."

He said there can be no question that many people throughout America want to know more than what little has been revealed about Epstein and Maxwell and the high-profile Americans who were involved with them.

"They want to know basic questions like who was on the Epstein (client) list", said Comer, "and was the federal government spying on Epstein Island and using that to blackmail some of these high-profile people. That's what the American people want. And that's why it's so controversial."

The Oversight chairman said the issues surrounding the case won’t fade away because so many questions remain unanswered. Americans, he said, "want to know the truth about the Epstein files, and I think they're going to get the truth. President Trump has pledged that he's going to disclose what they have, and the House Oversight Committee is going to go in, and we're going to depose every single person that we feel was a part of that and turn that information over to the American people."

The Oversight Committee issued a subpoena on Thursday that compels Maxwell to testify under oath. The Department of Justice has agreed to assist with the logistics for her to testify from the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, on Aug. 11.

