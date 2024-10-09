Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Admin Under Pressure Over Milton

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax Wednesday that the Biden-Harris administration dropped the ball with Hurricane Helene and appears to be switching up its strategy for Hurricane Milton.

During an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Comer said, "What a difference a hurricane makes. What a difference the attitudes are of the incumbents within 30 days of an election. Clearly, the last hurricane that went through North Carolina and Georgia caught the federal government sleeping in the Biden-Harris administration.

"And now I think you've got a situation where it's going to hit Florida. Florida is obviously very experienced in handling hurricanes. [Gov. Ron] DeSantis is on top of things. He's made clear the National Guard is on, you know, prepared and ready to go. They're on call. That wasn't the case the last time. So, hopefully, I think FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] is going to feel the pressure, the pressure that the world is watching.

"They expect a better response to this crisis and they saw last week. And we'll see what happens," he said.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday blasted his predecessor for spreading an "onslaught of lies" about how the federal government is handling the damage from Hurricane Helene as another hurricane, Milton, was on the verge of making landfall in Florida.

Comer reacted to that, saying, "Watching Joe Biden call anyone dishonest, it's a bit much for me. But, you know, he's criticizing Trump because they realize that in the swing states of North Carolina and Georgia, they've taken a hit. And this election now is truly in Trump's favor.

"And I think they think that part of the reason may have been their pitiful response to the last crisis. They're going to be here, they're going to be on the offensive, and they're going to blame anything that goes wrong either on Donald Trump spreading disinformation or on Congress not giving them enough money."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com