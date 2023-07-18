Rep. Comer to Newsmax: FBI Exposed for 'Trying to Obstruct'

A reported letter sent by the FBI to an agent set to testify to Congress on the Hunter Biden investigation is yet another example of the Justice Department "trying to obstruct" its investigation, House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., tells Newsmax.

The New York Post reported on Monday that the agency told a supervisory agent to "decline to respond" to committee questions about the "ongoing" case.

The letter was sent Sunday night before hearings were set to begin this week.

An FBI spokesperson told the Post such documents "are called authorization letters and are standard practice," though another source told the Post the letter was "more uncommon," noting how it was sent last minute and had more expansive wording than usual.

Going "all the way back to when we interviewed the general counsel for the National Archives, they were told by the Department of Justice not to cooperate with our committee, not to post anything on their website pertaining to Joe Biden and his mishandling of classified documents," Comer said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"But they encourage them to post up on their website about Donald Trump mishandling classified documents," he added. "We have witness after witness that we've identified as being a part of the shell companies that we're trying to bring into the committee, either by subpoena or asking them to come in voluntarily."

The witnesses are "getting spooked," he said, by either people from the Department of Justice or people from the Hunter Biden legal team, "which are working hand, in hand, together. There is obstruction at every turn with respect to this investigation."

