×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: james comer | fbi | doj | congress | john durham

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: FBI Trying to Obstruct Congress

By    |   Thursday, 18 May 2023 11:38 AM EDT

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that the leadership at the FBI and the Justice Department "try to obstruct Congressional" investigations following the release of special counsel John Durham's report on the FBI's investigation into former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said on "Wake Up America," when asked about the Durham report, that he wants to know what "instructions" FBI agents received from their superiors at the time of the Trump investigation.

He said, "We don't have a problem with the rank-and-file FBI members, we have a problem with the leadership at the top, and time and time again we're getting reports and we're receiving evidence that shows where there's a two-tier system of justice.

"And they are actively trying to go after conservative causes, censor conservative speech, and then when it comes to Democrat corruption, like the Biden family influence peddling, they not only turn a blind eye, they try to obstruct Congressional investigation."

Comer later said that "the House Oversight Committee and the House Judiciary Committee that are leading investigations" into the FBI are "having to fight the FBI, we're having to fight the DoJ, we're having to fight the media. And the good people that are coming forward, the whistleblowers, whether they be the ones that come forward today in the judiciary hearing or the ones that we're working with in oversight … they're being retaliated against by the government.

"And Democrats used to be real passionate about defending whistleblowers. Now they're trying to diminish the whistleblowers. They're trying to punish the whistleblowers, and it's just not right."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that the leadership at the FBI and the Justice Department "try to obstruct Congressional" investigations following the release of special counsel John Durham's report.
james comer, fbi, doj, congress, john durham
317
2023-38-18
Thursday, 18 May 2023 11:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved