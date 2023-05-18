Rep. Comer to Newsmax: FBI Trying to Obstruct Congress

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that the leadership at the FBI and the Justice Department "try to obstruct Congressional" investigations following the release of special counsel John Durham's report on the FBI's investigation into former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said on "Wake Up America," when asked about the Durham report, that he wants to know what "instructions" FBI agents received from their superiors at the time of the Trump investigation.

He said, "We don't have a problem with the rank-and-file FBI members, we have a problem with the leadership at the top, and time and time again we're getting reports and we're receiving evidence that shows where there's a two-tier system of justice.

"And they are actively trying to go after conservative causes, censor conservative speech, and then when it comes to Democrat corruption, like the Biden family influence peddling, they not only turn a blind eye, they try to obstruct Congressional investigation."

Comer later said that "the House Oversight Committee and the House Judiciary Committee that are leading investigations" into the FBI are "having to fight the FBI, we're having to fight the DoJ, we're having to fight the media. And the good people that are coming forward, the whistleblowers, whether they be the ones that come forward today in the judiciary hearing or the ones that we're working with in oversight … they're being retaliated against by the government.

"And Democrats used to be real passionate about defending whistleblowers. Now they're trying to diminish the whistleblowers. They're trying to punish the whistleblowers, and it's just not right."

