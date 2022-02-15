Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Trust in Intel Community Hit by Durham's Findings

Special counsel John Durham's findings that Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign may have been behind infiltration efforts at Trump Tower and later at the White House to pin claims of Russian collusion on then-GOP candidate Donald Trump are "shocking" and point to "another blackout" of the nation's intelligence community, Rep. James Comer said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"They were either incompetent, or they were complicit," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "I mean, how do you come in and spy on a sitting president of the United States and say nothing about it over all this time?

"If Durham hadn't been appointed as a special counsel, then we would never know about this, but Donald Trump was proven right."

It's also "a sad day in the history of America" that such events would happen, said Comer, adding that the incidents are "more serious than Watergate."

"The Republicans aren't going to let up on this," said Comer. "[Rep.] Jim Jordan will be the lead person to get to the bottom of this and to get to the truth and end up holding people accountable."

He added that "every conservative in America" has been "anxiously awaiting" Durham's report, which hasn't been issued, but when it comes out, it will show that most of what Trump has claimed will be proven accurate.

Meanwhile, the findings show "there was no collusion," and that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the leader of the House Intelligence Committee, "is a liar."

"Remember, Donald Trump was impeached because of a lot of the rumors that the Democrats were trying to spread about Russian collusion," said Comer. "We don't have any comment from the Biden administration. The intelligence community is silent."

The findings also add to the mistrust members of Congress, "including myself" have with the intelligence community, said Comer.

"That's a terrible thing to have when you're looking at the problems across the globe with Russia and Ukraine, the problems with China and Taiwan with all the problems with the cyberattacks," said Comer. "We get these intelligence briefings from the intelligence leaders and find it hard to believe anything they say about any issue because this is such a serious issue that they took a political campaign opposition research report and ran with it for many, many years."

The news also comes as Clinton "stuck her head out of the bunker" and appeared to be trying to make a comeback, said Comer.

The news also means it's a "great day" for former Rep. Devin Nunes, who had to stay out of intelligence hearings after Democrats "accused him of conspiring with the Trump administration," said Comer.

"He was proven right on this," said the congressman about Nunes, who now is the CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group.

