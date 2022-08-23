Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Fauci Can't Escape Wuhan Questions

It was past time for Dr. Anthony Fauci to step down, but that doesn't mean he won't be asked to come before Congress if Republicans take the House majority this fall because there are still many questions he must answer, Rep. James Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"The emails that my committee, the House Oversight Committee, has disclosed over the past six months proved that Dr. Fauci had changed this tune with respect to what was going on in the Wuhan lab," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "You'll remember in the beginning, he said that no taxpayer dollars were going there, and they were not doing gain of function research, which now we know was not true."

The COVID pandemic, though, is the top issue for most Americans, as "we've either all had it or not only had a close family member that had COVID but passed away," Comer added. "This is the big mystery, where COVID originated from."

The likelihood continues that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the place where the deadly coronavirus originated, but Fauci, dating back to February 2020 did all in his power to say that the disease originated from the wet market in Wuhan, "even though he had no evidence of that," said Comer.

"So much time passed that the government, under the Trump administration, couldn't go in there and work with China to try to investigate at the source of the virus at the Wuhan lab," he continued. "Dr. Fauci has a lot of explaining to do. I think one reason he's retiring is the medical community has turned on him because they realize now that the dust has settled this probably did come from the Wuhan lab.

Comer on Tuesday also discussed the fallout from the raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home and said he thinks he's doing the right thing by calling for a special master to examine the seized documents.

"I share his distrust of the DOJ," said Comer. "I think the Department of Justice under Merrick Garland has been politicized. We all know Donald Trump is the number one political foe of Joe Biden."

Comer also said he does not believe the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago was justified, particularly when you compare it with the matter of Biden's son, Hunter.

"We know the FBI has information on that, but the day after the FBI raided Trump's house we see Hunter Biden boarding Air Force One with Joe Biden to fly on the American dime to Kiawah Island," said Comer. "We're concerned with the FBI right now but I think Donald Trump is handling it the best he can."

