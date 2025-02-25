Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Dems Playing Voters to Divide on DOGE

The Democrats are whipping up fear over the Department of Government Efficiency's investigation of waste, fraud, and abuse into the federal government in an effort to discredit the commission's goal, House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"They're trying to get everyone concerned that Republicans are going to cut their Medicare or cut their Medicaid. That's not what we're wanting. We're wanting to cut the bureaucracy. We're wanting to cut out the improper payments — the waste. But yet, you would think that's bipartisan, but it's not," Comer told "Finnerty."

A new Harvard-Harris poll, as reported by Newsweek, found that among 63% of Democrats surveyed responded that DOGE is not going to help make "major cuts in government expenditures."

However, the poll also found that while 62% of Democrats agreed that wasteful government spending needs to be cut, they disagreed that DOGE should be the means to uncover the wasteful spending.

