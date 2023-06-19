Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Devon Archer Can Detail Alleged Millions Tied to Biden

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday that testimony from former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer could shine a big spotlight on President Joe Biden's role in his family's alleged influence peddling schemes.

Comer said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that Archer is expected to testify in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which Comer chairs, sometime this week or first thing next week. Comer had subpoenaed Archer to appear before the committee on Friday.

Archer founded the now-dissolved investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners that he ran with Biden's son, Hunter, before he and Hunter sat on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings Limited, which is at the center of bribery allegations regarding Joe Biden back when he was vice president.

"We're going to ask [Archer] a lot of questions, specifically what role Joe Biden played in trying to help terminate the prosecutor [Viktor Shokin] that was investigating Burisma for corruption," Comer said. "We're also going to ask how often Joe Biden was in communication with Mr. Archer. Remember, Mr. Archer not only was on the board of Burisma, he was also in on some other side deals with Hunter Biden. We also want to know what these deals were. What was their objective?"

Comer said the investigation has yet to find a legitimate business. He said a lot of people have goals of starting a business and they never materialize, and he said that is certainly possible given the trials and tribulations that Hunter Biden has gone through.

"Nonetheless, they received millions and millions of dollars from foreign nationals and in at least six different countries," Comer said. "We've just got a lot of questions about where all this money came from. What the purpose of this money was and what role Joe Biden played in in the Biden family influence peddling."

The president has claimed he has "never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings." However, Archer and Hunter Biden were seen golfing with the then-vice president in August 2014, only months after each was named to Burisma's board.

"I think of all the people involved in the Biden orbit, Devon Archer along with [Tony Bobulinski], but Devon Archer knows more about what role Joe Biden played in this," Comer said. "Remember, Joe Biden told the American people he never discussed any of this with his family. And what we've suspected all along on the House Oversight Committee is that Joe Biden was doing things that would create a situation where these foreign nationals would wire money to the Biden shell companies that would then be laundered down to the Biden family members.

"We don't believe that the president's son or brother [James] were sharp enough or had the ability to do anything of significant value for these foreign nationals," Comer added. "We believe that Joe Biden did things, especially when he was vice president and in charge of foreign aid."

