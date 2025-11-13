Rep. Comer to Newsmax: DOJ Must Act on Evidence of Govt Abuse

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that federal investigators face mounting pressure to act on what he called overwhelming evidence of government overreach, arguing that the Department of Justice must move on cases tied to Jan. 6 and other politically charged investigations.

On "Greg Kelly Reports," Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, addressed questions about the search for the Jan. 6 pipe bomber.

He said senior FBI officials he trusts have assured him the case remains a top priority.

Comer said he continues to receive assurances that the FBI is prioritizing the unsolved bombing case.

Comer said widespread skepticism remains over how federal agencies have handled politically sensitive inquiries.

He said Americans are frustrated that investigators have aggressively pursued political opponents while leaving major questions unanswered about Jan. 6 and the attempted assassination of then-candidate Donald Trump.

Asked whether a new special counsel should be appointed, Comer warned that such moves often create delays.

He said the president should instead consult congressional investigators already running parallel inquiries.

"I would suggest that this is one of the things the president needs to talk to those of us that are in charge of investigations and things.

"All of the constituents want to know the background on the kid that was the shooter in Butler, Pennsylvania," he said.

"We all have questions about Jan. 6."

Comer noted that Rep. Barry Loudermilk's committee is leading the House's Jan. 6 investigation.

"I'm not a big fan of special counsels," Comer said. "They always get off track, and they're always overzealous."

Comer said he expects House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to continue pressing the Department of Justice for accountability.

Comer argued that special counsel Jack Smith abused his power and that prosecutors involved in those cases still haven't faced justice.

"We've had some people quit. We've had some people that got fired, but no one's had their day in court."

"But I'll say this, I think that day is rapidly approaching," he concluded.

