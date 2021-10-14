Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Dems in 'Civil War'; Bills Could Fall Apart

Democrats are in the middle of a "civil war" and cannot decide how much they should spend, and eventually their calls for trillions of dollars in spending could end up falling apart, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday.

He also agreed with "Wake Up America" host Rob Finnerty it was "smart politics" for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to agree to extend the national debt ceiling and run the clock out on the legislation.

"I think the whole thing could fall apart," Comer said. "You know, McConnell has been around a long time, and he has the long game in mind most of the time. I don't agree with every decision he's ever made, but oftentimes when it comes to legislative strategy, he's correct."

Further, Comer said the relationship among Democrats within their own conference is only getting worse.

"I think the more time you give them, the worse off they're going to be," Comer said.

Meanwhile, the debt ceiling has been extended until December, and Comer said Democrats should use the extra time to look around and see the United States is facing massive inflation for the first time in 30 years.

"Instead of spending more money, we need to tighten our belts," Comer said. "The government needs to control spending. You cannot continue to print money at the pace that the federal government has printed over the past."

The Democrats' proposed $3.5 trillion in reconciliation spending, plus another $1.2 trillion for infrastructure, is "spending on steroids," he added.

"The Democrats are going to have to get in the room and look around at their plummeting poll numbers, look at rising inflation, and say all right, we're going to have to scale back spending," Comer said. "We can't continue to create a new government welfare program."

The lawmaker also said the continued standoff over infrastructure and spending will harm the Democrats in the upcoming 2022 midterms, much like Obamacare allowed Republicans to pick up 63 seats in 2010.

"I think the American people have had enough time to look at the Democrat proposal, and they realize that there's not a lot of infrastructure in their infrastructure proposal," Comer said. "If you ask the average American, do you support infrastructure? Overwhelmingly you're going to get a 'yes' response. But what the Democrats have continued to prove is that their definition of infrastructure isn't the same as every other American's definition."

Instead, they talk about "human infrastructure," Comer continued. "I think the American people have realized that Democrat policies lead us nowhere positive. The economy is in the worst shape it's been in in recent memory. These crazy, unnecessary spending proposals by the Democrats whether it's the infrastructure bill or their budget reconciliation bill are unneeded."

