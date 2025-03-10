Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Dems Will Sandbag CR Vote

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax not to expect any support from the left on the continuing resolution bill coming up for a floor vote in the House on Tuesday, predicting Democrats will "sit on their hands" until Republicans have the necessary votes to pass the CR.

Then, he said, you could see a handful of "vulnerable" Democrats vote for the stopgap funding bill.

Comer made the comments on "Finnerty" when asked about the possibility of up to 10 House Democrats voting with Republicans.

"Well, I'll tell you what they'll do; they won't vote. They'll sit on their hands. If people could watch the scoreboard, they will not vote until we get that magic number, whether it be 217 or 216, whatever the number is now with the vacancies," Comer said. "Once Republicans get that, then I wouldn't be a bit surprised to see five or six Democrats that are in the most vulnerable districts support that.

"But they're not going to do anything to help the Republicans out. They're certainly not going to do anything to help [President] Donald Trump out," he added.

The deadline is Friday to pass the CR to fund the government and avert a shutdown, an outcome that would ramp up the fearmongering from the liberal media, Comer said.

"Shutting the government down is a problem because people on Social Security get concerned. The media will say, not Newsmax because you all do it right, but the liberal media will say, 'Well, this could affect Social Security checks.' Well, that spooks your seniors," Comer said. "At the end of the day, we can keep the government open, but we've got to shrink the size of government. And that's what Donald Trump and Elon Musk are wanting to do. This bill tomorrow is the first step in doing that.

"And that's why I'm going to join [Reps.] Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene and every conservative in the House and vote for this bill that Donald Trump has endorsed," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com