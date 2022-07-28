Rep. Comer to Newsmax: No Faith in Fauci, Calls for Monkeypox Money

There's no doubt that monkeypox is a serious disease and some tax dollars must be invested in curbing its spread, but there still has not been full transparency about where the money to fight COVID-19 went, Rep. James Comer said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"It never ceases to amaze me the amount of money that [President] Joe Biden requested from Congress in the name of COVID and now in the name of monkeypox," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," responding to the administration's estimate, reported in The Washington Post, that $7 billion will be needed concerning the disease.

But Comer said that Americans have lost confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the COVID-19 pandemic's beginnings, and there is still unused COVID-19 money from other congressional allocations.

"Now the Biden administration is asking for $7 billion more, just after they asked for $40 billion for Ukraine, and now we hear that Joe Manchin has caved and is finally giving in on Build Back Better," Comer said. "That's hundreds of billions of dollars more."

The biggest problem in the United States at this point is inflation, he added, and the "only way to tame inflation is to reduce government spending."

However, the administration just wants to spend more, said Comer, but because of Fauci, "I don't have any confidence in appropriating a single penny to this administration to fight any type of health problem right now. I'm sure a lot of Americans feel that way and support that."

Comer also discussed concerns about Joe Biden's son, Hunter, including the 150 suspicious bank records members of Congress have not been able to see.

"The bank reports these to cover themselves from liability when they're pretty certain the client is committing a crime," said Comer. "Remember, he's had 150 of these dating back over a decade from various banks … but yet nothing's ever become of this investigation, so one would wonder what's going on with the FBI.

"Now that we have these whistleblowers come forward. I think this is a very credible concern."

Comer added that he's glad Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has written to FBI Director Christopher Wray about concerns being voiced by whistleblowers.

"We're going to continue our investigation," Comer said. "With Hunter Biden, every day more information comes forward and I think that you're going to see a lot of questions that the American people are going to have."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!