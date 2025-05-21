Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Staffers Played Huge Role in Autopen

As more and more evidence surfaces of former President Joe Biden's cognitive decline during his tenure at the White House, Democrats are scrambling to assign blame amongst their own.

Republicans, meanwhile remain concerned as to who was actually running the government during those final years. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that it was lower level staffers who "had an extraordinary amount of responsibility in the White House."

"They were the gatekeepers. They were the gatekeepers to the Cabinet secretaries, and they're the ones that we believe played a huge role in the autopen. We want to know what the process was for determining which documents were signed by the autopen. We want to know who gave them the actual authority," he said during an appearance on "Finnerty."

The chair of the House Oversight Committee said that statements made by the White House doctor and the press secretary claiming Biden was in excellent health will prove to be false.

"Obviously, we know that's not true. So these should be very substantive transcribed interviews. If they don't come in voluntarily for a transcribed interview, then they'll receive a subpoena, and they'll come in for a full blown deposition," he added.

