Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden All About Helping China in US Market

Joe Biden's actions as president show he has been attempting to aid China in the U.S. market, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax.

Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee which has been investigating Biden and his son Hunter's involvement with Chinese contacts, said Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that he believes the Bidens were taking money in exchange for U.S. policy decisions that would benefit the Chinese Communist Party.

"The thing that stands out in my mind is one of the first acts Joe Biden made as president of the United States is he canceled a thing called the China Initiative," Comer said.

The FBI had an ongoing investigation since the Obama administration at the request of university presidents throughout the country, Comer explained, about Chinese students coming to the United States legally, paying full tuition, but stealing American intellectual property, research, and development — and sending it back to China.

"There was an elaborate spy ring," Comer said. "The university presidents wanted the FBI to try to crack down on it and end it."

However, Biden, in one of his first acts as president, instead ended the program to stop it, calling it "racial profiling and discrimination, " Comer said.

"And the only person that benefited from that, and the only country, would be the Chinese Communist Party, because this is their way of not having to invest in research and development," he added.

China had lots of money but was facing barriers to investments in the energy industry, manufacturing and farmland, Comer said.

"So Joe Biden, when he was in the private sector, along with his son ... their company was all about helping China take over the United States in as many investment deals as possible because the United States had barriers to entry."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!