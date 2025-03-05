Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Sanctuary City Mayors 'Put Illegals First'

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., on Newsmax criticized Democrat-led cities for refusing to cooperate with federal authorities in deporting undocumented immigrants, saying their mayors remain committed to sanctuary policies despite public concern over crime and resources.

During a full committee hearing titled "A Hearing with Sanctuary City Mayors," lawmakers pressed officials from Chicago, Denver, New York City, and Boston on their immigration policies on Wednesday. Comer said the mayors refused to alter their approach, even as Republican lawmakers argued that sanctuary policies contribute to crime and financial burdens on taxpayers.

"Well, the mayors are going to continue to be defiant," Comer said Wednesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Honestly, [I] thought they would change course. I thought they would get the sense of the room, so to speak, with the pulse of the nation in that not only do Americans want a secure border, they want the criminal illegals deported."

The hearing examined whether these mayors would cooperate with the Trump administration and federal immigration authorities, particularly under the leadership of Tom Homan, executive associate director for enforcement and removal operations ("border czar"). According to Comer, their response was clear.

"The answer after a seven-hour hearing is no, they are not," Comer said. "They're going to continue to put the illegals first, regardless of whether they're criminals or not."

Comer also criticized the perceived disconnect between city leaders and law enforcement agencies, arguing that their policies do not enhance public safety.

"Yeah. I mean, that's what the liberals with the dinner jackets talk about over a martini," he said. "But the real working-class Americans know better. And they know that these criminal illegals are a threat."

Beyond crime, Comer pointed to economic concerns, claiming that even undocumented immigrants without criminal records place a financial burden on taxpayers.

"They're on Medicaid. That's free healthcare. They're living in public housing that's being paid for by the taxpayers," Comer said. "They were transported by NGOs that were probably funded by USAID. I mean, this is a drain on the working-class taxpayers."

The mayors of the four cities defended their policies during the hearing, arguing that they protect immigrant communities and enhance public trust in local law enforcement. Comer, however, maintained that their stance reflects a political strategy rather than a practical response to crime and economic strain.

"The mayors of these blue cities — they don't care," he said. "They want to pander to their left-wing base and continue to be sanctuary cities."

