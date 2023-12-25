Comer to Newsmax: Carol Fox Testimony Proves Biden Knew

Republican Congressman James Comer of Kentucky told Newsmax that testimony by Carol Fox, a key witness in the Biden family probe, proved the president was in on it.

Appearing Monday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the House Oversight Committee chair admitted that James Biden, Joe Biden's brother, would likely take the blame for potential securities fraud being looked at.

But Comer pointed out that Fox's closed-door deposition also showed that Joe Biden profited from the $600,000 health care deal with Americore dating back to 2018, which is currently in question.

Fox, a trustee for Americore, reportedly testified that a check totaling $200,000 marked to Joe Biden in the committee's possession originated from the shady deal, per The Washington Times.

"Joe Biden knew all about it. Joe Biden met with the Americore people. That's part of how they operated their business model. ... They would ... approach these people, then they would bring Joe along," Comer stated.

"This is another example of how the Bidens influence peddle[s]," he continued. And another way we know Joe Biden is complicit in this – the $200,000 check – that came from Americore Health. There's no if's, and's, and but's about it."

Comer further emphasized that the same day James Biden got the check, he wired it to his brother for the exact same amount.

"So, that wasn't real hard to trace. You didn't have to have a fancy finance degree to trace that," the chair lightheartedly commented.

Comer and his panel are part of the multi-pronged impeachment inquiry into Biden launched by House Republicans in September and made official this past month.

