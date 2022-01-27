Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'Hypocrisy' to Go 'All-Out' on Ukraine's Border Crisis

Rep. James Comer on Newsmax Thursday slammed the Biden administration as hypocrites regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis when the United States' southern border remains "wide open."

"No one that I know of in Congress wants to see Russia expand its territory, but at the same time, there's a significant number of conservatives like myself in Congress [saying] it's great that you're showing this interest in this concern towards the Russia-Ukrainian border," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "But what about our southern border?"

A total of 2 million people have crossed the border illegally in the past year, Comer said, and he is troubled by the "hypocrisy" he sees by the administration's willingness to go "all-out concerned" about Ukraine while not solving its border crisis here at home.

Comer also said he believes President Joe Biden's inability to stop the border crisis has led Russian President Vladimir Putin to act.

"He's like, If the United States can't secure their own border, they're not going to stop Russia from invading Ukraine," said Comer. "Elections have consequences; and leadership has consequences. If it's bad leadership, and that's where we are on the world stage right now, we have a weak leader, it ignites all of our adversaries around the world to behave badly."

The "debacle" in Afghanistan has also opened the door to Putin to act on his dream to expand Russia, and as a consequence, China will be motivated to invade Taiwan, and Iran will act against Israel, said Comer.

It is also "mind-boggling" to see the different positions that Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have taken on Russia and Ukraine, particularly when pulling Americans out of Ukraine, he continued.

"That's only going to motivate Putin and his forces to cross that border and take over whatever part of Ukraine they want quick," said Comer.

Meanwhile, Congress can pass sanctions on Russia, but those "affect the most vulnerable populations and the government leaders the least," said Comer, but he does believe Congress is on board to enact the penalties on Russia.

Comer further called it "disturbing" for Vice President Kamala Harris to be traveling to Honduras for the inauguration of its President Xiomara Castro on Thursday.

"I would love to see her at the southern border," he said.

"She's this southern borders czar, and she's made one trip to the southern border to the El Paso detention center, to which every member of Congress, including myself, has been at least one time.

"She's going down there showing support for a country that continues to behave badly by having so much of their population make the trek to cross our southern border."

