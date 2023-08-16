Comer Rebuts Critics Who Say Biden Probe Lags

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday he understands the frustration of Republicans who believe the House is taking too much time in its investigation of business dealings involving President Joe Biden and his family.

He said it's especially frustrating when Democrats seem to be having a field day with their own probes, delivering indictment after indictment against former President Doanld Trump and his associates.

To Comer, it comes down to building a strong case against presidential scion Hunter, his dad, and others in the family -- and making it stick.

Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that the goal for House Republicans is to build a case that'll hold up in court. It's especial vital, he said, with President Biden expected to strongly resist opening up his personal bank records.

"I could be doing stunts every second and getting a bunch of retweets and probably raise money online and all that; but at the end of the day, we would lose. And that's what Republicans have been doing for years," Comer said. "They've been losing. We're trying a different strategy on this.

"We're getting information. We're doing it the right way, and I believe that's why you saw [Attorney General] Merrick Garland appoint a special counsel [to investigate Hunter Biden] when he said he wasn't going to, because we have built a case that will win in court."

Comer said House Republicans have accomplished a lot after having subpoena power for just six months since winning the majority in the 2022 midterms. Among those achievements: uncovering allegations of wrongdoing involving Biden's time as vice president under Barack Obama; and helping to scuttle a "sweetheart" plea deal involving Hunter Biden that would have seen him avoid jail time on tax evasion and gun charges.

"I wish it were quicker," Comer conceded. "But I believe if you look at the Durham report or you look at the congressional investigations of the past, I've only had subpoena power for six months, and we've already tracked down $21 million, 20 shell companies, nine different Biden family members. Most of this money happened while Joe Biden was vice president. None of this stuff was known before the Republicans became the majority and I received subpoena power at the end of January.

"And we blocked that sweetheart plea deal. That was a big win. If we're going to change Washington, we've got to hold these people accountable. That was a great first step in shoving that sweetheart plea deal up the rear end of the Department of Justice."

Comer said House Republicans have built a stronger case against Biden and his family members than any of the Democrat prosecutors have against Trump. In various jurisdictions, he faces charges of racketeering, election interference, and more in four separate indictments. Trump and his supporters have rebutted the claims by insisting they are politically motivated and aimed at derailing his 2024 bid to recapture the White House.

"I will put what we put together up against any of the prosecutors who are trying to prosecute Donald Trump right now because we have hard evidence," Comer said. "We have facts; we will have more testimony; we will have more bank records. And at the end of the day, my goal is to get the truth to the American people.

"My colleagues in the House will have an opportunity to do something with that. If they want to impeach, then we will do that.

"You know where I stand on that. I would vote to impeach right now. But at the end of the day, we're building a case that will win in court because the Bidens keep moving the goal post.

"The one thing they keep saying is, Well, you can't prove Joe did anything wrong. Which I would argue that's not true. There are bank accounts that we believe paid for many of Joe Biden's everyday living expenses, and those are the accounts that they're blocking us from."

