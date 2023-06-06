Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hearsay? FBI Informant's Info 'Credible'

The House Oversight Committee chair tells Newsmax that accusations that a paid FBI informant's information on alleged Biden family corruption is mere "hearsay" doesn't wash.

"Well, the human informant, according to the FBI, is one of the most trusted, most accomplished paid informants in the entire bureau, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "So the fact that this particular human source is one of the most valuable agents to the FBI shows that the allegation should be pretty credible."

Comer noted that the informant has been working with the FBI for 13 years dating back to the Obama administration and is still currently with the bureau today.

The real kicker, though, Comer said is that the document being requested from June 2020 alleges bribery, "a significant payment to Joe Biden."

"And the payee informed the human source that nobody would ever find it because the way the Bidens wanted the money was to be sent through multiple banks and multiple, essentially shell companies before it got to the Biden family."

The allegation sounds familiar to others, he added, making "a pattern here of the Bidens doing this while Joe Biden was vice president."

In sum, Comer said: "I don't think anyone knew at the time, because they didn't look, that the Bidens had all these shell companies and had all these bank accounts and had all these bank violations that were laundering money between the shell accounts."

Comer's committee has given FBI Director Christopher Wray until Thursday to turn over the document or face contempt of Congress charges. He says he has the committee votes to get the process started Thursday morning.

"If he doesn't present the document, Thursday morning at 9 o'clock, we'll have a vote."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!