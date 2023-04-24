×
Tags: james comer | biden family | chinese money

Comer to Newsmax: CCP Money Went Directly to Bidens' Personal Accounts

By    |   Monday, 24 April 2023 08:56 PM EDT

It’s very likely that much of the foreign money that was paid to the Biden family went directly into their personal checking accounts, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax Monday.

Even though many members of the Biden family received payments that were laundered through LLC accounts from what were seemingly entities owned by the Chinese Communist Party, they don’t appear to be real businesses and the money probably went into their own bank accounts, Comer told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

The LLCs were presumably created to “either hide the source of the money or to…confuse the IRS about the taxability of the money,” Comer said. “Either way, these LLCs don't appear to be legitimate businesses and so many of the Biden family members have received payments, so we believe that there are going to be more Biden family members. We were shocked to learn of the number of Biden's that we've already found, some of them we never would have suspected in 100 years of being a part of this.

“So, this truly is the family business. This is the Biden family business, and it was influence-peddling. There were no credible businesses on the Bidens’ end. These weren’t, as Biden's lawyers tried to say a few weeks ago when we identified the million-dollar transactions, these were not seed capital payment for Biden and some type of credible business on their end, it appears that all this money went directly into the Biden personal checking accounts,” Comer continued.

“This is all about public corruption,” Comer added, noting that Joe Biden is obviously the reason foreign countries are paying the family.

“This should be of concern to every American,” Comer said, adding that “this is about influence-peddling with our adversaries, including the Chinese Communist Party, which is our number-one foe in the world, times 10.”

