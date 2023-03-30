Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Bidens 'Stonewalling' in China Probe

The Biden family and its attorney will "keep stonewalling" on the investigation into connections with the Chinese Communist Party even after the House Oversight Committee uncovered bank transaction reports revealing family members received $1.3 million from a Chinese energy company, committee Chairman James Comer said.

"The problem is, we're getting bank records, and they never dreamed we would get bank records," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "We also have access and have staff in as we speak looking at the bank violations. There are two different things here with the bank records and the bank violations. The Biden attorneys tried to block us from both."

Now they can't come up with an explanation about "why this family and so many members of the family took millions and millions of dollars from the Chinese Communist Party," Comer added.

There has been one statement issued saying the first million that was received was divided between three or four family members that went for "seed capital," said Comer, but he doesn't believe that will turn out to be accurate.

"We haven't found a legitimate business that the Bidens were involved in, so stay tuned," said Comer. "We're getting information in as we speak, and I think that the American people are finally going to be given the truth and have facts as to the extent to which the Biden family were influence peddling."

Comer said the information the committee has now is "just the tip of the iceberg."

"I'm confident we're going to have many more transactions in many more accounts that we're going to be able to present to the American people to show just how dishonest this president's been about the extent of his knowledge of his family's shady business dealings," said Comer.

Comer also discussed the news that nine soldiers were killed in a crash of two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters during a routine training mission from Fort Campbell over Kentucky early Thursday.

"On any given day, you see countless pairs of helicopters flying down the Tennessee-Kentucky state line," said Comer. "Fort Campbell, it's always the first military base that responds to any type of international emergency. … The 101st Airborne, they've been in the front lines of many battles, especially over the last 20 years."

He added that the House Armed Services Committee will be "very interested" in examining the collision, but for now, "it's something that should never happen. We don't have many details right now but I'm confident that the military is on the ground, investigators are on the ground, and I'm going to ensure that we have a very transparent report of exactly what went wrong."

