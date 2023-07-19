Rep. LaTurner to Newsmax: Whistleblowers to Reveal Biden Ploy

The IRS whistleblowers testifying Wednesday before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee will reveal a "very legitimate pursuit of what the Biden family has been up to over the last decade," Rep. Jake LaTurner, a committee member, tells Newsmax.

"This is a big day for the Oversight Committee because for months now we have been talking about the Biden family criminal enterprise of 20 shell companies, over $10 million in payments from foreign governments and foreign companies to Biden family members, and today we're going to hear from two very credible IRS employees," the Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

The whistleblowers are IRS criminal investigator Gary Shapley and a second, unnamed IRS investigator who are expected to present critical information related to Oversight's probe into the Biden family. The unnamed investigator will be revealed during his testimony, and LaTurner said that he is a Democrat who opened the initial investigations.

The whistleblowers are also expected to testify about their claims that the Department of Justice obstructed the agency's investigations against the president's son, Hunter Biden.

"These very credible witnesses at the IRS are going to confirm what we have been talking about for the last few months, and shed some light on how and why they were shut down," said LaTurner.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the ranking member of the committee, has commented that Chair James Comer and Republicans have decided to validate anyone who will speak out against President Joe Biden and his family, and LaTurner said saying such things is "unconscionable rhetoric."

"The chairman of this committee, Comer, has behaved with great leadership over the last several months since we have been in the majority, and unlike the Democrats over the last couple of years, we actually have investigations that matter to the American people," said LaTurner.

"Jamie Raskin needs to take a step back and look at these two very credible witnesses today who are highly decorated at the IRS," he added. "They've been there for over 10 years. They are not partisan people. They are here to tell the truth and using whistleblower protections to do that. The ranking member's comments are very unfortunate, but sadly, not surprising."

The whistleblowers will also be talking about the "sweetheart deal" Hunter Biden has gotten from Delaware's U.S. attorney, and their claims that he was pressured by the DOJ to agree.

"This testimony coming out to the American public, folks can draw their own conclusions here," said LaTurner. "But when it comes to equal treatment, regardless of people's last names, how do you protect all Americans going forward?

"What I have said many times is that trust in the American government is at an all-time low … our job as members of the Oversight Committee is to shed light on what has happened and hold people accountable for what they've done wrong so that the American people can begin to build back some level of trust."

