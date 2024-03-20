Rep. Jake LaTurner to Newsmax: 'Right and Proper' to Issue Criminal Referrals

Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Wednesday it is "right and proper" that the next step in the House Oversight Committee's probe of President Joe Biden's potential abuse of public office is criminal referrals.

"The chairman of the committee has been very clear — [Rep.] James Comer [R-Ky.] — that the next step in this process is we are going to move to criminal referrals, and I think that's right and proper," LaTurner said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

When pressed about whether those criminal referrals would include Joe Biden, LaTurner said, "Criminal referrals for multiple people."

"We will get there when we get there," he said. "Today is about providing the opportunity that Hunter Biden asked for and allowing the committee to show the facts. I think, as you mentioned, [Tony] Bobulinski is going to have very good testimony today, laying this out for the American people, which is important."

The Oversight Committee is slated to hold a hearing Wednesday morning on the president's alleged influence peddling scheme and hear from two former business associates of Hunter Biden's, Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis.

Reports indicate that the president's son, Hunter Biden, won't be in attendance, but LaTurner said it's unclear whether he will show up or not.

"I suspect that he [Hunter Biden] will be too much of a coward to do that," he said. "But, as you said in the opening, we need to remind the American people, this is exactly what he asked for was a public hearing so he could address the concerns of the committee.

"And what our concerns are, is that Joe Biden and his family have received over $24 million from companies in China, in Romania, in Ukraine. It's been filtered through 20 shell companies and gone to 10 Biden family members, including the president himself.

"They talk about, in emails that we've uncovered, that 10% was reserved for the big guy," LaTurner continued. "We know that Joe Biden used fake email accounts, and we know that Joe Biden spoke to and interacted with these companies on many, many occasions and lied to the American people about it over 12 times. This is something the American people deserve to hear about and House Republicans are going to do what we've done from the beginning, which is follow wherever the facts lead us."

