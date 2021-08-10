Arizona Rep. Hoffman to Newsmax: Border Situation 'Incredibly Bad'

The migrant situation has become "incredibly bad" in Arizona, where border counties are seeing 300% to 400% increases in violent crime as a result, state Rep. Jake Hoffman told Newsmax Tuesday.

"We're seeing situations where their county jail systems are over a third full of illegal border crossers (who are) committing crimes once they're in this country," the Republican lawmaker told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "That is a travesty. And look, this is not just a border crisis. This is a humanitarian crisis."

The Biden administration, he added, is "openly inviting" more migrants to cross the border, and that is also creating an economic and a crime and security crisis.

"It goes on and on in the middle of the worst pandemic we've had in more than a century, so it just makes no sense," said Hoffman. "It doesn't seem like there's any sort of endgame in mind when it comes to the administration, except for trying to turn states like Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas blue or more blue."

Meanwhile, Democrats are dismissing the news that more than 20% of the migrants entering the country with COVID-19, while acting as they please, Hoffman claimed.

"Barack Obama is holding a birthday party with hundreds of people maskless dancing and partying," said Hoffman. "AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) is taking photo ops and just putting on a mask purely for the photo and then taking it right back off again. (California Gov.) Gavin Newsom is holding house parties. This is something that people should be concerned about."

He also accused the Biden administration of "spitting in the face of Americans when they say that these border crossers are coming because of climate change."

"That's his laughable as it possibly gets," Hoffman said. "This is a real health crisis, given the amount of positive rate that we're seeing come across the border."

Meanwhile, border numbers should be coming down because of the August heatwave, and that isn't happening, which is "extremely concerning," said Hoffman. "Those are kids that are being forced oftentimes via human trafficking, forced to make that trek through a dangerous and deadly desert because the Biden administration and Kamala Harris, who are inviting these people to come across our border and to make that dangerous journey."

