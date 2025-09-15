Fmr UK Official to Newsmax: Revive Reagan-Thatcher Path to Prosperity

Former British Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg told Newsmax on Monday that the United States and United Kingdom must return to the free-market, limited-government approach championed by President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Rees-Mogg said that rising deficits, bloated government spending, and weak border security in both nations show the need for conservative unity and a reassertion of national sovereignty.

"We really need — the U.S. and the U.K. — the sort of Reagan-Thatcher approach that reconstitutes the economy, gets growth, and gets the balance between expenditure and income right," he said. "We're spending too much on the state, which means individuals have less of their own money to spend."

Rees-Mogg, who served as leader of the House of Commons under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, warned that uncontrolled migration is undermining public confidence in government on both sides of the Atlantic. He praised Trump's record on immigration, citing figures that he said showed crossings into the U.S. had dropped sharply.

"Immigration is such a big issue here" in Britain, he said. "Exactly the same as in the United States … as we see thousands of people come over on boats week in, week out."

Rees-Mogg also criticized the opposition Labour Party for taking what he described as a "wishy-washy view" on border security, likening it to former President Joe Biden's approach.

"The left doesn't really believe in securing its borders," he said.

The longtime Conservative member of Parliament acknowledged that his party is still recovering from a "disastrous" election loss last year, and that defections to the Reform Party have weakened the Tory brand. But he argued that uniting Britain's political right remains essential in a "first-past-the-post" electoral system.

"Our system only works if the right is united," he said. "If Tories and Reform [Party] work together, we could have a huge majority at the next election."

