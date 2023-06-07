Rep. LaTurner to Newsmax: House Has Right to See FBI Doc

Kansas GOP Rep. Jacob LaTurner told Newsmax Wednesday that the House Oversight Committee has the "right" to see the FBI document that alleges President Joe Biden and his family were engaged in a $5 million bribery scheme while he served as vice president.

"What we understand about this document from the whistleblower is that it alleges that then-Vice President Biden was engaged in a $5 million bribery scheme from a foreign national to conduct state business," LaTurner said during "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" Wednesday. "That is something the Oversight Committee absolutely has a responsibility and a right to see."

LaTurner said that FBI Director Christopher Wray did not comply with a subpoena from the committee to turn over the document, but he allowed Committee Chair James comer, R-Ky., and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., to see a redacted version of it on Monday.

Because he did not comply with the subpoena, Comer said the committee will hold Wray in contempt of Congress with a vote by the committee tomorrow, and he released a resolution of the charge Wednesday.

"We have been clear that the FBI must produce the unclassified FD-1023 record to the custody of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability," Comer said in a statement Wednesday. "To date, the FBI has refused to comply with our lawfully issued subpoena and even refused to admit the record's existence up until a week ago."

Comer said the agency has engaged in a "cover-up" since a whistleblower brought the document's existence to the committee.

"Once Director Wray confirmed the record's existence, the FBI started their cover-up by leaking a false narrative to the media," Comer said. "The case is not closed as the White House, Democrats, and the FBI would have the American people believe.

"The FBI created this record based on information from a credible informant who has worked with the FBI for over a decade and paid six figures."

Comer said the lack of transparency is one of the causes for Americans to no longer trust the FBI as an unbiased arm of law enforcement.

"Americans have lost trust in the FBI's ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability," Comer said. "The Oversight Committee must follow the facts for the American people and ensure the federal government is held accountable."

