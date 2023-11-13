Jacob Chansley to Newsmax: Trump Not Responsible for Jan. 6

The attempts to blame former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 protest is a function of "corrupt DOJ talking points" and "neuro linguistic programming" for "critical factor bypass" by anti-Trump "mockingbird media," the infamous Jan. 6 "Shaman" Jacob Chansley told Newsmax in an exclusive interview Monday.

"No, I do not" blame Trump, Chansley told "National Report." "And I think that any attempt to try to paint anything that happened on that day onto the president or try to paint him with that broad brush is just mockingbird media and corrupt DOJ talking points, because the fact of the matter is the man said peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Chansley was giving his first national TV interview since his imprisonment for having taken part in the Capitol protest that had him convicted for the obstruction of an official congressional proceeding. He spent the time researching, studying, and even teaching inmates as he prepares for a 2024 libertarian campaign in Arizona's 8th Congressional District.

"What we're talking about here is optics, and based on the mockingbird media and neuro linguistic programming, based on critical factor bypass, and all that kind of psychological warfare, basically, you can paint anybody to be anything," Chansley said.

"So you could choose to look at me as a felon. I've heard people call me a traitor that's a threat to democracy. Or you could choose to look at me as I am a person that was maligned and skewered by a corrupt system — as so many hundreds of thousands of people have been in the United States, as so many Jan. 6ers have been in the United States, and as Donald Trump has been in the United States of America."

Chansley turned his attention back to the question on Trump, convinced Trump bears no responsibility for the Jan. 6 protest.

"I don't see the former president as responsible at all," Chansley said. "Nobody can make me do anything, and that's why I should go to D.C., because I'm not going to be beholden to the NGOs [non-governmental organizations]. I'm not going to be beholden to lobbyists. I'm not going to be beholden to the deep-state puppet strings.

"I will represent the American people the way they deserve to be represented."

Chansley says he won't accept campaign donations, because it would be hypocritical to be against the establishment in politics and then participate in it.

