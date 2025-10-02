Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Trump Strong-Arms Pharma to Help Americans

President Donald Trump’s plan to lower drug costs in the United States “is just another example of how he’s used tariffs, which the left has criticized, to do what's best for the American people,” says former White House physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas.

Trump on Tuesday said Pfizer had agreed to lower the cost of prescription drugs for Medicaid. The president also proposed similar deals with other drugmakers under the threat of tariffs.

Pfizer also agreed to participate in a new website the administration plans to start called TrumpRx, which will allow people to buy drugs directly from manufacturers. Pfizer said many of its treatments will be offered at discounts that average 50% through that platform.

“He has strong armed the pharmaceutical industry into providing drugs at a reasonable price to Americans,” Jackson told Newsmax's “The National Report.”

“I mean, it's crazy that we've been taken advantage of for all these years by the pharmaceutical companies which have used the American people, the patients that need these drugs, to subsidize all of their research and development and let the rest of the world skate on that. So, we pay three, four, maybe five times as much for these drugs as other developed countries in Europe pay and that’s just completely unfair.

“President Trump, as he does with everything, he sees this as an unfair process,” Jackson continued. “He's used the tariffs now to turn the screws on the pharmaceutical companies and tell them that they will pay a price via tariffs, or they will do the right thing, and they will sell these drugs to the American people for the same price that people around the world get these drugs for. So, this is a huge win for the American people. And it's President Trump's leadership that's doing this for us.”

