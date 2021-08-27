Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: 'Bad Things Going to Happen' on National Security

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax Friday that ''bad things are going to happen on the national security front'' due to President Joe Biden’s lack of leadership, and his mishandling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

''The greatness of America has been challenged, and it has been tested, and Joe Biden is our commander in chief and has failed miserably, and he's gotten people killed in the process, and this isn't over,'' Jackson, a veteran himself, said during ''Greg Kelly Reports.''

''This is going to set a precedent. Bad things are going to happen on the national security front for many weeks to come, and we're going to see horrible images coming out of Afghanistan.''

Jackson said it appears Biden does not know what is really happening on the ground where thousands of Americans, third country nationals, and Afghan refugees are flocking to the airport in Kabul to leave the war-torn nation in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

According to Biden, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.

''I think there's a shadow presidency at this particular point,'' Jackson said. ''I don't think his own team really tells him what's going on because I don't think they think he's cognitively able to process the information and make the decisions.

"I think somebody else is really putting all the pieces together. This is a profound lack of leadership and that's probably adding to it, but we as members of Congress, we have to get together; we have to figure out how this happened.''

Jackson said he doubts the current administration and leadership can get the situation under control and get those that want to leave Afghanistan out safely.

''I know people will say there's time to point fingers later, that's true; but the disastrous leadership that got us into this is not going to be the leadership that gets us out of this,'' Jackson said. ''There's certain people's heads (that) have to roll right now, and we have to get some people that can do the job.''

He said Congress should return to Washington, D.C., from recess and work to help the administration get the people out of Afghanistan and ''stop the bleeding'' the crisis has caused.

With Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline to have all U.S. forces out of Afghanistan looming, the question remains if anyone will be left behind after that date, he said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here