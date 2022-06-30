Rep. Walorski to Newsmax: Bill Allows Countries to Be Sued Over Fentanyl Deaths

Rep. Jackie Walorski, who introduced legislation that will allow civil action against countries that turn a blind eye to drug traffickers and criminal organizations, said on Newsmax on Thursday the bill is necessary because President Joe Biden is "doing nothing about the border."

"My bill says that if you're the family of a victim, you can absolutely file a lawsuit in federal court and go after these countries where this poisonous fentanyl is coming from," Walorski, an Indiana Republican, told Newsmax's "National Report." "We all know it's coming from China and going into Mexico for distribution."

But still, there are stories every day of people being arrested "bringing so much fentanyl across our border that it can kill millions of people simply with a tiny, tiny dose of this pure poison," said Walorski. "The cartels have taken this over, but the countries themselves are saying they're not responsible."

Every town in America has become a border town because fentanyl isn't only coming into Texas, but it is spreading everywhere, she added.

"We are fighting this every day, and we have a death toll that we shouldn't have, so I think it's high time we hold these countries responsible," said Walorski. "Our president is not going to."

The legislation will also allow state attorneys general to file lawsuits on behalf of victims, families, and their states, "so this isn't just an individual thing," said Walorski.

Walorski also said she's "elated" by the Supreme Court's ruling to rein in the powers of the EPA.

"I think so much of this stuff is common sense," said Walorski. "When you come from the state of Indiana, like I do, with a lot of hard-working Hoosiers, a large manufacturing base that is producing the things this country needs, when you talk about the Supreme Court and the rulings they've made, you know, my district will look at me and say that's common sense."

