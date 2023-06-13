×
Tags: jack smith | special counsel | donald trump | indictment

Giuliani to Newsmax: A Lot Riding on Trump Case for Smith

By    |   Tuesday, 13 June 2023 10:15 PM EDT

Former New York City mayor and attorney to former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, told Newsmax on Tuesday that for Special Counsel Jack Smith, there's a lot riding on his indictment of Trump.

Speaking to "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Smith appearing in the front row of Trump's arraignment, Giuliani said, "This guy's blown a lot of big cases,so he's got a lot on the line."

"I mean, very few lawyers have the distinction of a case being reversed by the Supreme Court because of their misconduct."

On the left, Giuliani added, "he's a hero, but in the real world of lawyers," Smith "has lost more cases than he's won. ... It's not just that he lost them. It's the way that he lost."

According to Just the News, during Smith's time as the chief of the Justice Department's Public Integrity Section, his team achieved a conviction against former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, R, but it was later overturned by the Supreme Court.

"The case against the governor of Virginia," Giuliani said, "[Smith] lost because he gave him an unfair trial;he withheld exculpatory evidence,he withheld evidence of his innocence. And the Supreme Court rather angrily reversed the case. And he's also blown two or three other very, very significant cases. So, he's got a lot riding on the line."

"And this case was the case that lacks any degree of wisdom. How you can bring this case when standing right out there are two examples of conduct much, much worse than anything Donald Trump did, where they indicted."

The two examples which the former Trump attorney was referring to were how former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had destroyed "33,000" emails, and how Hunter Biden had put classified documents in "clear and present danger of being taken by the Chinese."

