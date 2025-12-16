Posobiec to Newsmax: Trump Pulls No Punches on Reiner

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's blunt response to the death of Hollywood legend Rob Reiner was exactly in character — and consistent with how Trump has responded to critics over four decades.

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead in their Los Angeles home over the weekend. The couple's son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbings.

After news of the tragedy broke, Trump said on Truth Social that "a very sad thing happened in Hollywood last night," then suggested Reiner's death stemmed from the "anger he caused others" through Trump Derangement Syndrome.

In an appearance on "Finnerty," Posobiec reminded viewers that Trump's approach to adversaries is nothing new.

"Donald Trump has been Donald Trump in public for 40 years at this point," Posobiec told host Rob Finnerty. "For the last 10 years we know that Trump is always a counterpuncher. He's someone that if someone comes at him and attacks him, he's going to return in kind."

Posobiec pointed specifically to Reiner's partnership with former intelligence officials to amplify the Russiagate narrative and public calls for legal actions against Trump and his family.

In a Monday post to X, Posobiec resurfaced a 4½-year-old Reiner tweet that said Trump "must be indicted and jailed" for "colluding with Russia."

"Rob Reiner had joined an organization, worked with [former CIA Director] John Brennan and [former DNI] James Clapper to spread the Russiagate conspiracy theory ... and tried to put Trump and his family in jail. So no, it doesn't surprise me that he would counterpunch," Posobiec said.

"He said it was sad that it happened, I think that's true. But he also didn't mince words," Posobiec added. "And at the same time, look, we're not going to go back to the old Republican Party of [former Speaker] Paul Ryan and apologize first. It doesn't work."

