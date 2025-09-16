Posobiec to Newsmax: Govt Must End 'Cancer' Behind Kirk Killing

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec told Newsmax on Tuesday that government at every level must confront the "social cancer" that led to the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, 31, was shot to death last week at an event in Utah. The FBI has since confirmed that the suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, had ties to an online chat group under investigation.

The killing has rocked the conservative movement and sparked calls for accountability.

Posobiec, a Turning Point contributor and friend of Kirk's, told "The Chris Salcedo Show" the climate that led to Kirk's death is "a social cancer in this country that needs to absolutely be cut out by acts of government at every level, from the federal all the way down to the local."

"If you're an American, you should have the right to be able to stand up and speak your views and have your voice be heard," he said. "But what happened? Charlie set up and tried to talk, and they killed him. They killed him in cold blood."

Posobiec urged Republicans to step up, arguing that failure to act would perpetuate instability.

"If we do not start making arrests, if we do not start making the scales of justice be balanced out, we will continue this level of instability," he said. "That is why the people of this country gave the Republicans [the] House, Senate, and the White House. So do your job."

Asked how conservatives and Americans more broadly can move forward, Posobiec called for grassroots action and unity.

"It's time to get active," he said. "You can't be silent anymore. We can't have any more Charlie Kirks," he said. "I don't want to ever have to see another grieving widow like Erika Kirk. … The time to act is absolutely now."

He concluded that Americans must come together to ensure Kirk's assassination is not repeated.

"This menace, this cancer, it's got to be stopped, and it will be stopped if Americans step up and do the right thing," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com