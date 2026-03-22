Kingston to Newsmax: Trump May Have to 'Squeeze the Trigger' on Iran

President Donald Trump may have to go through with his threat to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as the Iranian regime does not seem willing to back down, former Rep. Jack Kingston told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I think that the president is going to have to go ahead and squeeze the trigger, because the Iranians don't seem to be moving or bending a bit," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

Trump on Saturday threatened to destroy the Iranians' power plants if Tehran did not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, suggesting a significant escalation barely a day after he talked about "winding down" the war, now in its fourth week.

Iran said on Sunday it would attack U.S. infrastructure, including energy facilities in the Gulf, if Trump carried out his threat, which he made as U.S. Marines and heavy landing craft continued to head to the region.

Kingston said the U.S. and its allies have already significantly weakened Iran's capabilities.

"We have decimated, as you know, their navy, their air force, their capabilities to build nuclear weapons. We've neutralized their missiles," he said, adding that the current moment represents "the next step" and "maybe you could even say phase two."

Kingston added that sustained pressure remains necessary until Iran's regime is fully dismantled.

"I don't think it's a conflict," he said. "You can't let up on these folks. We have neutralized their military. We have neutralized their ability to build nuclear weapons. We have taken out their missiles."

However, he cautioned that the threat persists.

"Until you have a complete collapse of the regime, I think you're still going to have problems with them," Kingston said, pointing to Iran's continued use of proxy forces to carry out attacks.

Kingston also supported deploying U.S. forces to the region, including Marines headed to the Strait of Hormuz, and said a ground presence may be required to secure key infrastructure.

"As somebody who served on the Defense Committee in Congress, I think troops on the ground are appropriate, particularly on the island of Kharg," he said. "We've got to take over those facilities. That's where 90% of their oil exports are."

On Iran's threats against tourist sites, Kingston warned that such attacks are consistent with past behavior and likely to continue.

Kingston said Iran often targets softer locations to maximize disruption.

"Anything from the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower, to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem could be targets," Kingston said. "But probably it would be one close by, just enough to disrupt the economies and scare the heck out of people."

Former Rep. Pete King, speaking after Kingston, addressed concerns about Israel's missile defense after a reported failure to intercept an Iranian missile.

"No system is foolproof," the New York Republican said. "Overall, there's been a phenomenal defense system. Israel can take care of itself. Israel is willing to keep fighting."

King said the damage remains limited compared to past conflicts. "There's probably a minimal amount of damage being done to Israel now compared to what would have been the case in previous wars," he said.

Turning to domestic issues, King warned that a Department of Homeland Security shutdown is increasing risks for Americans, particularly at airports.

"Certainly more vulnerable, not just in the airports, but you have so many other assets in Homeland Security that are essential to stopping terrorism," he said. "If that isn't done, then we are really at risk."

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