Jack Kingston to Newsmax: Trump Gag Order 'Almost' Doesn't Matter

It "almost" doesn't matter whether a gag order remains in place to ban former President Donald Trump from speaking out against jurors and witnesses in his business records trial in New York City, as most people believe the trials called against him are political rather than legal in nature, former Rep. Jack Kingston told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I was listening to Newsmax last night, and John McLaughlin showed that a poll shows 66% of American people, Democrats included, believe that these trials are all political," the Georgia Republican, appearing with former Rep. Pete King for their "Kings Corner" segment on "Wake Up America," commented.

"We know their real objective is to tie up his time, tie up his money, and hurt his brand and now keeping him shut up so that he can't talk about it," Kingston added.

However, the gag order "could backfire as everything else has, because people are watching," Kingston said.

"If Trump had an open mic, there's no telling what he would say and then more people would watch the trial," he said. "But as it is, I think people are just missing the whole thing as a political exercise, and they're moving on. So I think it could be working in Trump's favor, believe it or not."

Meanwhile, King, R-N.Y., discussed President Joe Biden's Presidential Medal of Freedom awards ceremony held Friday, when he awarded the honors to people such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and former Vice President Al Gore.

"Presidents always lean toward people in their own party where they make these presentations and awards, but this was shameless," King said. "There was no attempt at any type of bipartisanship. I mean, when you speak of Al Gore, John Kerry going down the line, and Mike Bloomberg.

"I had a great regard for [Bloomberg] when he was mayor, but certainly now he's become 110% pro-Democrat throwing so much money at Joe Biden's campaign."

Kingston chimed in, adding that there were also no veterans or police officers on Biden's list, "who are actually defending freedom and democracy."

"I did not see a single veteran on there," he said. "There may have been one, but it should have been to me predominantly veterans, police officers, and people who are truly making a difference on the front line, rather than political cronyism."

King also slammed Gore, who became a climate activist after his time in office, as the "ultimate hypocrite" over his use of private jets while speaking out about the dangers of climate change and pollution.

"He's come across almost like a fool in recent years, and it's like trying to resurrect him somehow," said King.

But Gore is "consorting with all these millionaires and billionaires who fly everywhere in their private jets, who probably do more to foul the atmosphere" than anyone, said King. "It's a sad joke."

