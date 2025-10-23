Ciattarelli to Newsmax: We're Going to Fix New Jersey

Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican nominee for governor of New Jersey, told Newsmax on Thursday his campaign has all the momentum with Election Day less than two weeks away.

"We've seen great returns from Republicans on the vote-by-mail ballots," Ciattarelli said on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"The energy across the state has been electric."

"Democratic mayors across the state have endorsed my candidacy," he continued.

"Not a single Republican has endorsed my opponent. People want change."

Ciattarelli, who lost to Gov. Phil Murphy by a slim margin in 2021, said he feels confident this year.

He said while his opponent, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., keeps talking about President Donald Trump, he is focusing on telling New Jersey residents how he is going to fix the Garden State.

"My opponent's entire campaign has been based on a stack of lies about me and her disdain for the president," Ciattarelli said.

"She can fly a helicopter. None of that is going to fix New Jersey."

Ciattarelli called Sherrill "ill-prepared" and "unqualified."

"We're just going to continue to get out there and talk about how we're going to fix New Jersey," Ciattarelli said.

"I'm confident this time around it's going to deliver a win."

Former President Barack Obama is set to campaign for Sherrill in Newark, but Ciattarelli does not believe it will make a difference.

"She can bring in the ghost of FDR [former President Franklin D. Roosevelt], it's not going to matter," Ciattarelli said.

"We're going to win."

