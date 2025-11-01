Jack Ciattarelli to Newsmax: Momentum, Voter Energy 'Electric' Across N.J.

New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli said Saturday on Newsmax that momentum is on his side heading into Election Day, as strong support from independents and even some Democrats shows that voters are ready for change.

"The energy this time around is electric all around the state," Ciattarelli told Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"The reception of minority communities has been overwhelmingly positive, and I just picked up this morning another prominent Democrat who has endorsed my candidacy.

"When Democrats start endorsing the Republican candidate, it tells you how badly people want change."

Ciattarelli, who narrowly lost to Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021, said the political climate has shifted sharply since his last campaign.

"Back in '21, it wasn't easy running for governor when there was a shelter-in-place order," he said.

"My opponent is no incumbent, and there's just a lot less indifference because of the closeness of my race in '21.

"People now know inside New Jersey and all around the country, we can win this thing," Ciattarelli said.

"I'm telling you, we're in position. I feel really confident about delivering a win for New Jersey."

A new Emerson College poll shows Democrat challenger Mikie Sherrill at just 1 point ahead, down from a 20-point lead earlier this year.

Ciattarelli said the numbers and daily enthusiasm from voters give him confidence.

"Traditionally, Republicans under-poll in New Jersey.

"They had me down 12 points [in 2021]. We lost by less than 3, so we really like our position," he said.

Ciattarelli added that New Jersey's 2.5 million unaffiliated voters, the largest voting bloc in the state, lean right and are breaking in his favor.

"My enthusiasm factor amongst voters is way higher than my opponent.

"And when people were asked outright who they think is ultimately going to win, 54% said Jack Ciattarelli," he said.

On policy, Ciattarelli pledged to crack down on crime and immigration issues, echoing priorities championed by President Donald Trump.

"The president secured the border. My job is to secure our state," he said.

"No town in our state will be a sanctuary city. We will not be a sanctuary state.

"That's how I keep the state safe," Ciattarelli said.

He also called for changes to New Jersey's bail system.

"Cashless bail has failed New Jersey. It's created a professional criminal who has learned how to game the system," he said.

"Talk to your local cops about arrest, release, repeat. It's real and it's demoralizing for cops."

He also dismissed any comparison between New Jersey and neighboring New York City, where the mayoral race has drawn national attention.

"New Jersey is not New York City," he said, adding that he hopes Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani does not win.

"But if he does, I'm going to stand up for New Jerseyans every single day of the week," said Ciattarelli.

He closed with a message aimed at seniors struggling with affordability.

"Senior after senior comes up to me and says, 'I really want to live my years out in the house in which I raised my family,'" he said.

"By making all retirement income tax-free and freezing property taxes once you hit age 70, we'll allow seniors to live out their lives in comfort and security."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com