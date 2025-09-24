Jack Ciattarelli to Newsmax: N.J. Police Union Nod Backs Law and Order Push

Republican New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli told Newsmax on Wednesday his endorsement by the state Fraternal Order of Police cements his "law and order" stance, calling it a sign of broad support for "respect for authority" and backing rank-and-file officers.

The FOP, one of the state's leading police unions, endorsed Ciattarelli on Tuesday. The state Policemen's Benevolent Association has yet to weigh in on his race against Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill.

Ciattarelli told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" the endorsement validated his platform, which is built around supporting police, boosting recruitment and retention, and reversing anti-police policies.

He said his running mate, Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon, was chosen to underscore that focus.

"It's why my lieutenant governor is a county sheriff," Ciattarelli said, adding that his administration would support a pro-police attorney general and back officers "so they can do their jobs."

The union's move also carries weight: The FOP endorsed Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy in 2017 but declined to endorse anyone in 2021, making this year's endorsement a swing back to the GOP.

Pressed on the state of the race, Ciattarelli pointed to internal polling that he said showed him ahead by a point, while claiming his opponent's own numbers show a dead heat with 41 days left before Election Day.

Ciattarelli also hammered Sherrill over what he called "sketchy" financial dealings during her time in Congress, highlighting a spike in her wealth and citing fines tied to stock-trade disclosures.

Sherrill has acknowledged a $400 fine for late Stock Act reporting related to her husband's compensation and said she does not own individual stocks, with recent disclosures offering specific valuations to rebut claims she personally profited.

Ciattarelli said that regardless of legality, trading activity tied to committee work "doesn't pass the sniff test."

Ciattarelli said the campaign's closing argument is simple: a safer New Jersey through stronger backing of law enforcement and a focus on affordability, contrasted with what he portrayed as Sherrill's ethics and public-safety vulnerabilities.

With police support now in hand from the FOP and several retiree groups, he said his message is breaking through.

