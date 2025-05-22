WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jack ciattarelli | mikie sherrill | new jersey | governor | stock trades

Jack Ciattarelli to Newsmax: Sherrill Owes N.J. Answers

By    |   Thursday, 22 May 2025 10:16 PM EDT

Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey, told Newsmax on Thursday that Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., who is also running for governor, owes Garden State voters answers about how she made millions from stock trades in her time in Washington, more than tripling her net worth over three terms.

Ciattarelli, polling as the front-runner for next month's Republican primary in New Jersey, joined "Finnerty" to react to a recent interview Sherrill gave.

"That's what everybody's asking, Rob," Ciattarelli said when asked how Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot, made that money. "And we deserve answers. And from that interview, I would say she doesn't have the truthful answers, for sure. But, you know, she's constantly showing off this Navy bomber jacket. I think it's time to trade it in for maybe a stock trader jacket," he told show host Rob Finnerty.

Sherrill was confronted about her stock-driven millions in an interview with Charlamagne tha God last week and stumbled trying to find answers.

"I, I haven't," she said at one point. "I don't believe I did, but I'd have to go see what, what that was alluding to — again, what kind of came from."

Ciattarelli said Sherrill's millions will be a focus of his campaign on the other side of the primary. Sherrill is polling as the front-runner among Democrats, albeit in a tighter race.

"We'll be talking about this and also the votes against things like the Laken Riley bill and her support of [Gov.] Phil Murphy, whose policies have all failed in New Jersey. She's Murphy 2.0. And so our message is very simple: If you want four more years of failed Phil Murphy policies, I guess you'll vote for Mikie Sherrill. But if not, give Ciattarelli … a chance. We'll show you what we can do."

Ciattarelli also pointed out that when it comes to gubernatorial races, New Jersey is more purple than blue.

"And over the past 43 months, new Republican registrations have outpaced new Democratic registrations very significantly," he said. "The gap between the two parties is closed by more than 300,000 for the betterment of Republicans. So we're right where we need to be. We've got the right message. We've got the right candidate. I've got [President Donald Trump's] endorsement. And I'm telling you, we're going to win in November."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey, said Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., owes Garden State voters answers about how she made millions from stock trades in her time in Washington, more than tripling her net worth over three terms.
jack ciattarelli, mikie sherrill, new jersey, governor, stock trades
527
2025-16-22
Thursday, 22 May 2025 10:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved