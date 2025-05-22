Jack Ciattarelli to Newsmax: Sherrill Owes N.J. Answers

Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey, told Newsmax on Thursday that Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., who is also running for governor, owes Garden State voters answers about how she made millions from stock trades in her time in Washington, more than tripling her net worth over three terms.

Ciattarelli, polling as the front-runner for next month's Republican primary in New Jersey, joined "Finnerty" to react to a recent interview Sherrill gave.

"That's what everybody's asking, Rob," Ciattarelli said when asked how Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot, made that money. "And we deserve answers. And from that interview, I would say she doesn't have the truthful answers, for sure. But, you know, she's constantly showing off this Navy bomber jacket. I think it's time to trade it in for maybe a stock trader jacket," he told show host Rob Finnerty.

Sherrill was confronted about her stock-driven millions in an interview with Charlamagne tha God last week and stumbled trying to find answers.

"I, I haven't," she said at one point. "I don't believe I did, but I'd have to go see what, what that was alluding to — again, what kind of came from."

Ciattarelli said Sherrill's millions will be a focus of his campaign on the other side of the primary. Sherrill is polling as the front-runner among Democrats, albeit in a tighter race.

"We'll be talking about this and also the votes against things like the Laken Riley bill and her support of [Gov.] Phil Murphy, whose policies have all failed in New Jersey. She's Murphy 2.0. And so our message is very simple: If you want four more years of failed Phil Murphy policies, I guess you'll vote for Mikie Sherrill. But if not, give Ciattarelli … a chance. We'll show you what we can do."

Ciattarelli also pointed out that when it comes to gubernatorial races, New Jersey is more purple than blue.

"And over the past 43 months, new Republican registrations have outpaced new Democratic registrations very significantly," he said. "The gap between the two parties is closed by more than 300,000 for the betterment of Republicans. So we're right where we need to be. We've got the right message. We've got the right candidate. I've got [President Donald Trump's] endorsement. And I'm telling you, we're going to win in November."

