Ciattarelli to Newsmax: New Jersey Needs 'Law And Order'

Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican nominee for governor in New Jersey, told Newsmax Thursday that he will bring an environment of "safe communities" back to the state if elected.

"We've had a spike in non-violent crime all across the state — whether it's break-ins, car thefts, flash mobs in our malls, flash mobs at the Jersey Shore," Ciattarelli told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

He said the current Democrat administration has shown "more sympathy for the criminal than we do for the victim" and promised that he will ensure the state sees a reversal in current crime trends.

"We will be a law-and-order state, and we will have safe communities once again here in New Jersey."

Ciattarelli said there are big problems facing New Jersey right now.

"It's been a disaster under the current administration," he said.

"One of the top issues in this race is people's very strong desire for safe communities. Once again, there will be consequences for unlawful behavior."

Ciattarelli said he's ready to start as soon as he is elected.

"It all starts on Day One with Executive Order No. 1. We won't have sanctuary cities, and we will not be a sanctuary state under Gov. Ciattarelli."

Cashless bail, he said, will go the way of sanctuary policies with his administration.

"Cashless bail has created a professional criminal who's learned how to game the system here in New Jersey. That ends when I'm governor."

Ciattarelli said his opponent, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., has reportedly accepted campaign contributions from a Chinese businessman and has been a vocal supporter of far-left policies.

Both issues, he said, should constitute grounds for disqualification from election.

