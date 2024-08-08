WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jack bergman | tim walz | election | military

Rep. Bergman to Newsmax: Walz 'Master of Shading the Truth'

By    |   Thursday, 08 August 2024 10:33 AM EDT

Democrat vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz is the "master of shading the truth," including about his military service, Rep. Jack Bergman said on Newsmax on Thursday. 

"If you've all seen the movie 'The Wizard of Oz' and you know the old saying, where at the end it says pay no attention to the man behind the curtain?" the Michigan Republican, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant general, said on "Wake Up America." "Well, Walz is the man behind the curtain, and he's been blustering his way through the political world for a very long time."

Walz has come under fire from critics who say he embellished his military record with the Minnesota National Guard, which disputed his gubernatorial biography complaints that he retired as a command sergeant major. Further, Walz retired from his unit shortly before it was to be deployed overseas. 

"I would suggest to you, because I served in both active Marine Corps Reserve Marine Corps and Rhode Island Army Guard, over my period of time in service over 40 years, there were some folks that were just great folks, but they had no interest in doing other anything other than wearing the uniform for awhile," said Bergman.

Some used the military as a "stepping stone to something" and were not "necessarily bad people, but they weren't honest people," he added. 

"When you get into the situation where you're running to become the vice president of the United States, number two in command, you better have your act together and it better be truthful," said Bergman. "Don't embellish what you did or didn't do just to serve your personal end, and I think Walz right now, as we look at his record, shows that he didn't do what he said he did."

He added that Walz, at this point, should "just beg forgiveness" while moving forward. 

"But he's lied, so it makes me feel kind of like going back to John Kerry," said Bergman. "[He and I are not that far apart in age, [or] the Swift Boat veterans that called him out for his embellishment of his Vietnam service."

That means it's "time that the American people know that what they've got here is Tim Walz, the imposter," said Bergman. "Tim just needs to say, 'Hey, I lied, I made it up. And now will you still have me as your vice president?' I think maybe the answer will be no, because you can't lie at that level."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Democrat vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz is the "master of shading the truth," including about his military service, Rep. Jack Bergman said on Newsmax on Thursday. 
jack bergman, tim walz, election, military
459
2024-33-08
Thursday, 08 August 2024 10:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved