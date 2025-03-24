Rep. Bergman to Newsmax: Democrats Lack Leader, Plan

Rep. Jack Bergman told Newsmax on Monday that the Democrats are underwater with their own voters because the party lacks a leader, a platform, and a plan.

Quinnipiac’s latest polling among self-described Democrats shows that the party’s approval rating has sunk into negative territory, hitting its lowest point since at least 2009.

“Name me the person who's the leader of the Democrat party today,” the Michigan Republican said on Newsmax’s “American Agenda.” “If you don't have a platform that really says what you're going to do and what your goals are, and you don't have a plan to actually execute those goals, you're going to get the kind of ratings that your graph shows. People have lost faith, confidence, and trust in the Democrat party as it exists today.”

Since voting with Republicans earlier this month to pass the stopgap funding bill to keep the government open, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has been pilloried by many in his own party who have called on him to resign. Bergman said he’s not surprised to see the Democrats turn on the longtime Senate leader.

“After being here in D.C. now for eight years, this group will turn on each other in a heartbeat, especially because of the fact we have too many people who are here for their own purposes, not for the purposes of the American public,” he said.

By contrast, Bergman said, the Republicans have “a leader in the White House right now” who has returned to Washington “to get things done” for all voters, regardless of their political leanings.

“In the second Trump administration, the American voters gave us, the Republicans, the trifecta — the presidency, the House and the Senate — and it's up to us to perform for all Americans,” Bergman said. “We don't perform just for Republicans; we perform for all Americans.”

The Michigan congressman also commented on the announcement that Hyundai is investing $20 billion in the United States, as the South Korean automaker moves to evade President Donald Trump’s tariffs and boost production in America.

“When we go home to Michigan, and I just left there yesterday, our folks, very simply, have so much historical pride in the automotive industry because we created it in Michigan,” Bergman said. “But the fact that Hyundai is coming there, this is a big deal because we have one thing that so many states don't have.

"They're all good states, but what we have is expertise in the automotive industry going back many decades and that pride of performance.”

