Sen. Vance to Newsmax: Debt Ceiling 'Bad Deal All Around'

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance on Thursday decried the debt ceiling bill that passed the House of Representatives, telling Newsmax that the only result will be a reduced American military.

Referring to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's pre-vote speech before the lower house on Wednesday when the California Republican claimed the compromise reached with President Joe Biden would result in $2.1 trillion savings for the U.S. taxpayer, Vance was dismissive.

"Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the House, is a good guy. But this is a bad deal for America," Vance said on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "And I think we need to be clear about this. If you look … at the headline spending cuts, that would be a good number and I'd be happy with it. But you got to read the fine print of this legislation.

"One of the good things about being in the Senate is we've had a little bit more time to actually look at this. All of the spending cuts, or nearly all of the spending cuts, can be waived by the Office of Management and Budget, which is of course controlled by the Biden administration."

The bill, which extends the debt ceiling until after next year's presidential election, is now before the Senate. Vance criticized the legislation as merely a boon to Democratic policy priorities.

"In some ways, the more worrying thing here … is, if you really look at how this is going to play out, it is going to provide massive incentives for the Democrats to try to cut defense spending, and increase domestic spending," he said. "So we're not going to get the spending cuts. What we're going to get is a reduced military in the face of a rising threat from conference China. It's a bad deal all around for the American people around."

