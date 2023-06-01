×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: j.d. vance | debt ceiling | bill | military | kevin mccarthy | biden administration

Sen. Vance to Newsmax: Debt Ceiling 'Bad Deal All Around'

By    |   Thursday, 01 June 2023 10:06 PM EDT

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance on Thursday decried the debt ceiling bill that passed the House of Representatives, telling Newsmax that the only result will be a reduced American military.

Referring to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's pre-vote speech before the lower house on Wednesday when the California Republican claimed the compromise reached with President Joe Biden would result in $2.1 trillion savings for the U.S. taxpayer, Vance was dismissive.

"Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the House, is a good guy. But this is a bad deal for America," Vance said on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "And I think we need to be clear about this. If you look … at the headline spending cuts, that would be a good number and I'd be happy with it. But you got to read the fine print of this legislation.

"One of the good things about being in the Senate is we've had a little bit more time to actually look at this. All of the spending cuts, or nearly all of the spending cuts, can be waived by the Office of Management and Budget, which is of course controlled by the Biden administration."

The bill, which extends the debt ceiling until after next year's presidential election, is now before the Senate. Vance criticized the legislation as merely a boon to Democratic policy priorities.

"In some ways, the more worrying thing here … is, if you really look at how this is going to play out, it is going to provide massive incentives for the Democrats to try to cut defense spending, and increase domestic spending," he said. "So we're not going to get the spending cuts. What we're going to get is a reduced military in the face of a rising threat from conference China. It's a bad deal all around for the American people around."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance on Thursday decried the debt ceiling bill that passed the House of Representatives, telling Newsmax that the only result will be a reduced American military.
j.d. vance, debt ceiling, bill, military, kevin mccarthy, biden administration
349
2023-06-01
Thursday, 01 June 2023 10:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved