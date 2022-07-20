Dick Morris to Newsmax: Ivana Trump Was 'Dignified, Proper'

Ivana Trump was "dignified, proper, and almost noble," Dick Morris told Newsmax on Wednesday, as Donald Trump's first wife was about to be buried in New York City following her death last week.

Morris, an adviser to Donald Trump, told "John Bachman Now" that he met Ivana decades ago when she came to dinner with her husband at the house of his parents.

"Ivana had just broken her leg and it was in a cast," Morris recalled, saying that he remembered how he and his wife Eileen "were both struck at how considerate Donald was in the way he dealt with her, helping her in the chair, helping her up. He was really a doting husband."

Morris, who has released "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" that exclusively chronicles Trump's 2024 political strategy, also gave more details about how he believes Hillary Clinton will run against Trump in the next presidential election.

Morris said that Hillary Clinton "knows that she is not popular and that people will not vote for her for herself," so instead, Morris explained, she "always has a mask around her to conceal who she really is."

Instead of running for herself, Hillary will be cast as running as the first woman or the bearer of her husband's legacy or the person who can stop the Democratic Party from nominating Bernie Sanders, Morris said.

