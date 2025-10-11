Shosh Bedrosian to Newsmax: Trump-Netanyahu Partnership 'Making History'

The partnership between President Donald Trump and Netanyahu has brought Israel to a historic moment in its efforts to end the war in Gaza and bring home remaining hostages, Shosh Bedrosian, spokeswoman for foreign media in Netanyahu's office, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has made it clear that President Trump has actually been the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House," Bedrosian told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

Trump, she added, "helped put extraordinary pressure on Hamas, the terror organization, and has really come up with this plan to end the war in Gaza with the first step, of course, bringing all 48 of our hostages back home."

Bedrosian said the initial phase of the agreement, approved by all parties, has sparked "a critical point in time" in Israel, where "society is full of optimism that their loved ones will be coming home."

"The partnership between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump has made the progress here," she continued. "The immense pressure that President Trump has put on this situation, his dedication to making sure that there is everlasting peace inside of the Middle East — this is the first step to getting there."

Bedrosian credited Netanyahu for his military and diplomatic approach, noting that despite early criticism, his decision to enter Gaza City was key to forcing Hamas back to the negotiating table.

"Everyone said not to go into Gaza City," she said. "But the prime minister was defiant going into Gaza City with that action, in addition to the diplomatic pressure. Like I said before, it got Hamas to come back to the table. They had never come to the table willing to release all 48 of our hostages at one point in time."

She said Netanyahu made it his "personal mission and personal undertaking" to return the hostages since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, even when critics doubted he could bring any of them home.

"Here we are," she said. "We are about to return all 48 of our hostages that are still in captivity."

Bedrosian also pointed to Netanyahu's broader record in dealing with regional threats, saying the prime minister "has taken steps to overcome significant terrorism obstacles" from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Assad regime, and Iran.

"Getting home all of these hostages was one of the most important war objectives for Prime Minister Netanyahu," she said.

"And here we are, this incredible partnership between him and President Trump — we are about to make history," she added. "This is the very definition of peace through strength. Neither one backed down. Netanyahu did what he needed to do militarily, and he got them to the table. And thank God it's a wonderful day for the world, not just Israel."

