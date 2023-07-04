×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | tel aviv | attack | medicalcare | hamas

Danny Ayalon to Newsmax: Attacker in Israel for Medical Care

By    |   Tuesday, 04 July 2023 08:47 PM EDT

Danny Ayalon, former Israeli ambassador to the United States, told Newsmax on Tuesday that a man carrying out an attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, received medical care prior to the event.

Ayalon tells "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" that "he got" a "special medical permit for humanitarian purposes, and you know this is the Israeli way ... we like to help people, but they abuse our kindness."

"This guy, who came in — otherwise, he wouldn't have been allowed in, he went on a rampage, and he hurt eight people. I hope nobody will die. But so far, it's like eight-person, nine-person; that some are critically wounded," Ayalon noted. "They are just born and bred with hatred towards, I would say, not just towards Israel or towards Jews, towards any kind of, you know, Judeo-Christian values."

According to CNN, Israel's Medical Emergency Service chief of staff, Uri Shacham, said, "This terror attack was combined, both of the vehicle hitting pedestrians, and then the driver, leaving the car, going outside, and stabbing innocent civilians."

Hamas later claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, they say it was in response to Israel's ongoing operation in Jenin.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Danny Ayalon, former Israeli ambassador to the United States, told Newsmax on Tuesday that a man carrying out an attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, received medical care prior to the event.
israel, tel aviv, attack, medicalcare, hamas
243
2023-47-04
Tuesday, 04 July 2023 08:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved