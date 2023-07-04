Danny Ayalon to Newsmax: Attacker in Israel for Medical Care

Danny Ayalon, former Israeli ambassador to the United States, told Newsmax on Tuesday that a man carrying out an attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, received medical care prior to the event.

Ayalon tells "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" that "he got" a "special medical permit for humanitarian purposes, and you know this is the Israeli way ... we like to help people, but they abuse our kindness."

"This guy, who came in — otherwise, he wouldn't have been allowed in, he went on a rampage, and he hurt eight people. I hope nobody will die. But so far, it's like eight-person, nine-person; that some are critically wounded," Ayalon noted. "They are just born and bred with hatred towards, I would say, not just towards Israel or towards Jews, towards any kind of, you know, Judeo-Christian values."

According to CNN, Israel's Medical Emergency Service chief of staff, Uri Shacham, said, "This terror attack was combined, both of the vehicle hitting pedestrians, and then the driver, leaving the car, going outside, and stabbing innocent civilians."

Hamas later claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, they say it was in response to Israel's ongoing operation in Jenin.

