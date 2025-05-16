Parade Grand Marshal to Newsmax: Former Hostages 'Marching With Us' in NYC

The Grand Marshal of the Israel Day parade in New York on Sunday told Newsmax that former Israeli hostages will be "marching with us."

Grand Marshal Harley Lippman told "Newsline" on Friday that it will be an emotional time. "We will have former hostages who have been recently released marching with us on Fifth Avenue."

He said he is looking forward to being with them. "It's a great feeling to give them emotional support. They've been in hell for the last year and a half, kept in a cage, had their hands locked in handcuffs, tortured."

Lippman said the hostages have endured more than most could imagine. "They've even said they'd never been shown kindness ever by their captors in a year and a half."

Family members of hostages still held by Hamas will march in the parade on Sunday down New York's Fifth Avenue. Lippman said there will also be Israeli warfighters in the parade, including some severely injured in the fighting against Hamas.

Lippman said the event will show solidarity between the U.S. and Israel. "So it's all about Americans coming together, Jews coming together to show support for Israel, and the strong American-Israel friendship that we're very grateful for under President [Donald] Trump."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com